ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,125,631 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 781,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,399,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,399,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 246.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,681,000.

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ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $35.04 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset, interest rate or index.

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