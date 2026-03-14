ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,053 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the February 12th total of 1,819 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 364,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

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ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Up 0.6%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

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