Private Management Group Inc. Sells 965,065 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,065 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,536,000 after purchasing an additional 759,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,708,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,610,000 after buying an additional 1,962,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,673,000 after buying an additional 820,901 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

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About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

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