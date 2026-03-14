Private Management Group Inc. Sells 101,182 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,182 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $35,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 230,150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 273,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JBGS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.15.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 27.89%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.18%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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