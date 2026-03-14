Private Management Group Inc. Has $41.64 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $236,810,000 after purchasing an additional 665,635 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.16 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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