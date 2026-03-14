Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $GLRE

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,041 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 90.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 184.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent’s investment platform.

The company’s core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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