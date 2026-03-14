Private Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,208,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,127 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIOT. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 783,501 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 135.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 635.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,398,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 343,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 2,229,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised PowerFleet from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.37.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.69 million. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

Further Reading

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