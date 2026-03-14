Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,666 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 355.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,477.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AutoNation Trading Down 0.7%

AutoNation stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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