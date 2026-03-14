Private Management Group Inc. Buys 194,158 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,158 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $4.97 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch Health Cos ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 875.00%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

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Trending Headlines about Bausch Health Cos

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped some near‑term/near‑term‑adjacent forecasts — including FY‑2026 (to $3.92 EPS), Q4‑2026 (to $1.10), Q1‑2027 (to $0.82) and Q3‑2027 (to $1.12) — suggesting parts of the company’s near‑term earnings outlook improved. Zacks revisions (summary)

Zacks bumped some near‑term/near‑term‑adjacent forecasts — including FY‑2026 (to $3.92 EPS), Q4‑2026 (to $1.10), Q1‑2027 (to $0.82) and Q3‑2027 (to $1.12) — suggesting parts of the company’s near‑term earnings outlook improved. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an FY‑2028 estimate ($3.36 EPS) which provides a longer‑horizon view but is farther out and less likely to move the stock materially in the short term. FY‑2028 estimate

Zacks published an FY‑2028 estimate ($3.36 EPS) which provides a longer‑horizon view but is farther out and less likely to move the stock materially in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a number of core near‑term forecasts: Q2‑2027 EPS was cut notably (from $0.96 to $0.89) and Zacks reduced its FY‑2027 outlook (to $3.79 from $3.85), along with cuts to several quarterly estimates — a driver of downward earnings expectations and selling pressure. Zacks cuts (summary)

Zacks trimmed a number of core near‑term forecasts: Q2‑2027 EPS was cut notably (from $0.96 to $0.89) and Zacks reduced its FY‑2027 outlook (to $3.79 from $3.85), along with cuts to several quarterly estimates — a driver of downward earnings expectations and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm has opened an investigation into Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) for possible securities fraud; while that probe targets BLCO, market participants may view it as a reputational/legal overhang for companies carrying the Bausch name or related assets, increasing risk sentiment. Bausch + Lomb investigated (GlobeNewswire)

Bausch Health Cos Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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