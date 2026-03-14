Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 385 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 12th total of 669 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

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Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 1,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $78.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

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