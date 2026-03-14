Prevatt Capital Ltd Has $76.32 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Prevatt Capital Ltd grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up about 25.9% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $76,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in CarGurus by 661.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $52,985.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,586.62. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Kaufer acquired 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $999,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 323,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,017.50. The trade was a 10.49% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,003 shares of company stock worth $1,118,494. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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