Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $4.02. Premier Oil shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 410,729 shares traded.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77.

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About Premier Oil

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Premier Oil plc was an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Operating as a specialist in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, Premier Oil pursued value through targeted technical work programs and strategic farm-in agreements. The company deployed its expertise across a variety of offshore and onshore basins, with a focus on cost-efficient project execution and reserve replacement.

Its portfolio spanned key hydrocarbon provinces in the UK North Sea, South East Asia and Mexico.

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