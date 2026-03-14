Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

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Precigen Trading Up 7.0%

Insider Activity at Precigen

Precigen stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $7,942,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 341,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,170.02. The trade was a 84.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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