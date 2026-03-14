PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.57.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSK

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.3%

In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.92 per share, with a total value of C$251,328.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,059,992. The trade was a 13.90% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSK opened at C$31.59 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.