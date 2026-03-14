Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 237,586 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. $CADL

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,586 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 216,509 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CADL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $256.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Trending Headlines about Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Candel Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (~435% upside vs. the current $4.67), supporting bullish sentiment and potential buying interest. Canaccord Genuity Buy Rating

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (~435% upside vs. the current $4.67), supporting bullish sentiment and potential buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $22.00 (still ~371% upside), which can lend confidence to momentum investors despite the lower PT. Citigroup Price Target Cut

Citigroup kept a “buy” rating while trimming its price target to $22.00 (still ~371% upside), which can lend confidence to momentum investors despite the lower PT. Positive Sentiment: Company update: Candel outlined progress advancing its lead cancer immunotherapy toward potential commercialization, announced planned Phase 3 trials and a regulatory filing timeline, and described actions to strengthen the balance sheet—news that supports long-term value drivers. Corporate Update & Balance Sheet

Company update: Candel outlined progress advancing its lead cancer immunotherapy toward potential commercialization, announced planned Phase 3 trials and a regulatory filing timeline, and described actions to strengthen the balance sheet—news that supports long-term value drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent feeds shows zero shares and NaN changes (likely a reporting anomaly); this makes it hard to read short-seller pressure from public data today. (No reliable short-interest link available.)

Reported short-interest data in recent feeds shows zero shares and NaN changes (likely a reporting anomaly); this makes it hard to read short-seller pressure from public data today. (No reliable short-interest link available.) Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss: Candel reported ($0.54) EPS vs. consensus ($0.24) loss, a material miss that likely triggered selling by near-term traders concerned about cash burn and near-term execution. Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 earnings miss: Candel reported ($0.54) EPS vs. consensus ($0.24) loss, a material miss that likely triggered selling by near-term traders concerned about cash burn and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Debt covenant risk: An analyst note flagged restrictive covenants in the RTW purchase agreement that could limit financial flexibility and raise default risk—this increases investor concern about financing options and downside risk. RTW Covenant Risk Note

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Candel Therapeutics news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 550,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $2,999,996.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,763,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,222.15. This trade represents a 24.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CADL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADL

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company’s lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel’s pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

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