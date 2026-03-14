Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 118,545 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,545 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,689,391.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,005,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,100.52. This represents a 69.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 547,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,111,660 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.2%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim set a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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