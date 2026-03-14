Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,540 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 956.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Porch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 24,294 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $234,680.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,135.80. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

Porch Group stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.41 million, a PE ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 3.05.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.13 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company’s platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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