Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,126 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up about 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Talen Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TLN opened at $316.14 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $162.31 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.09.

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Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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