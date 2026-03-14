Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.94 Million Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. $LPTH

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,631,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $9,028,162.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,728,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,478,762 shares of company stock valued at $29,982,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

LightPath Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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