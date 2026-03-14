Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $5.76 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 312.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several FY2026 quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026 to Q4 2026 and FY2026 raised to $5.69 from $5.51), signaling stronger near‑term profitability than previously modeled. This boosts FY2026 consensus versus prior Zacks views and supports the stock’s rally. Zacks raises FY2026 estimates

Zacks lifted several FY2026 quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026 to Q4 2026 and FY2026 raised to $5.69 from $5.51), signaling stronger near‑term profitability than previously modeled. This boosts FY2026 consensus versus prior Zacks views and supports the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased FY2027 and 2027 quarterly forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, Q1 and Q3 2027 nudged higher), implying sustained growth beyond FY2026 and improving medium‑term earnings power — a constructive sign for investors focused on multi‑year upside. Zacks lifts FY2027 outlook

Zacks increased FY2027 and 2027 quarterly forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, Q1 and Q3 2027 nudged higher), implying sustained growth beyond FY2026 and improving medium‑term earnings power — a constructive sign for investors focused on multi‑year upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $9.05 EPS, extending a bullish forward view that supports longer‑term growth expectations and justifies premium valuation metrics (ONTO currently trades with a relatively high P/E and PEG near 1.0). The longer‑horizon upgrade can attract growth‑oriented funds. Zacks issues FY2028 estimate

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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