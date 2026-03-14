Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,675 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 135.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 894.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 170,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $616,556.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,568 shares in the company, valued at $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $285,011.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,679.57. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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