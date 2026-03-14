Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $46.58 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the period. AeroVironment accounts for about 2.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $46,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AeroVironment by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

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Key AeroVironment News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total transaction of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average is $291.88.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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