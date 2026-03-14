Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $23.13 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,229 shares during the period. Quanterix comprises 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Quanterix worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,236,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 521,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,647,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 118,565 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 157.3% during the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 957,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 585,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

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Quanterix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Quanterix Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on QTRX

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

See Also

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