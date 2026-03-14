Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. $OLPX

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072,383 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 15.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Olaplex by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Olaplex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $33,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 721,169 shares in the company, valued at $908,672.94. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 34,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $43,878.24. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 633,202 shares in the company, valued at $797,834.52. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.28 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The company had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.