Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,792 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRIM opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $174.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.23.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NYSE:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Further Reading

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