Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. $RCKY

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,879 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Rocky Brands from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $139.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.05 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Further Reading

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