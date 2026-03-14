Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,930 Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 3.27. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $137.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECG shares. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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