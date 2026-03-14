Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 61,240 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 60.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 437.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $248.61.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $266.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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