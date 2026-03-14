Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 20,687 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises about 3.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $64,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $73.37 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

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e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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