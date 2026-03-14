Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Director Eugene Lee, Jr. Buys 286,000 Shares of Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Lee, Jr. purchased 286,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 416,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,175. The trade was a 219.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,668,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast‐casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago‐style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago‐style hot dogs, char‐grilled burgers, salads, crinkle‐cut fries and hand‐spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.