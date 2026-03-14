Plum Street Advisors LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions keep intermittent safe‑haven demand for gold, providing underlying support for GLDM when risk spikes. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators note buyers stepping in on dips and central‑bank and geopolitical flows that could support gold prices if volatility increases. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro reports are mixed (durable goods, JOLTS, consumer sentiment); some readings push inflation expectations higher (which can buoy gold) while others reinforce rate‑tightening bets — this creates near‑term volatility rather than a clear trend. Spot gold at $5,100/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment falls
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect more headline‑driven swings in coming weeks (rates, central bank activity, war), meaning GLDM could see quick rebounds and pullbacks depending on the next data/fed headlines. Gold Weekly Price Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: A liquidity crunch and stronger U.S. dollar ahead of the Fed meeting are pressuring gold, which weighs on GLDM since a firmer dollar reduces dollar‑priced commodity demand. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technical studies point to bearish patterns (bear flag, wedge breakdown) and analysts highlight downside support zones; if technical selling continues, GLDM could extend losses. Gold Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields and concerns about renewed inflation from higher oil can make real yields less favorable for gold, capping upside and pressuring GLDM. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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