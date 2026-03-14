Plum Street Advisors LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

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