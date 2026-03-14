Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.56 and traded as low as GBX 5.25. Plexus shares last traded at GBX 5.37, with a volume of 18,475 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

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Plexus (LON:POS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plexus had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 72.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Holdings plc will post 3.256705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

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