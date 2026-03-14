Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

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Plains GP Trading Up 0.3%

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of PAGP opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Plains GP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 56.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Plains GP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

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Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

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