Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

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GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.18 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $3,038,830.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,378.80. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $118,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,462.35. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,469 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,754,000 after acquiring an additional 150,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,089,000 after purchasing an additional 319,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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