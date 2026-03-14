Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 164,937 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,937 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $372,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,481.52. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,554.85. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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