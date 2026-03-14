Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 49,422 Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $809.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

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