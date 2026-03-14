Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $6.92 Million in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $57,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $243.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the sale, the director owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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