Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Everpure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everpure by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

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Everpure Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PSTG opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Everpure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Everpure

Everpure ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Everpure’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everpure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

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Everpure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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