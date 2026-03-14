Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $1.85 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nebius Group by 1,679.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,557 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $49,337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 634,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

Key Nebius Group News

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More.

NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More.

Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More.

Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More.

MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More.

Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capex risk remain material: NBIS is unprofitable, faces heavy multi‑year capex to hit its 5 GW goal, and isn’t expected to generate free cash flow for several years — misses on execution or demand pacing could trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

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Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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