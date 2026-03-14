Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,714 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data‑center buildout, which is increasing on‑site power demand and could boost natural‑gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short‑term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. 5‑Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long‑term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy‑and‑hold investors but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near‑term upside. Stifel price target raise

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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