Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 56,200 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $70,488,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karman by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,845 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000.

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Karman Stock Performance

Shares of KRMN opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $118.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

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Karman Company Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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