Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 56,200 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $70,488,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karman by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,845 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000.
Karman Stock Performance
Shares of KRMN opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $118.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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Karman Company Profile
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.
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