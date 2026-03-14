Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 581,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,281,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $117.18.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

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