Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,877 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after purchasing an additional 301,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 324,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,406.40. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $1,934,148.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,092.38. The trade was a 38.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,731 shares of company stock valued at $50,949,306. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JonesTrading began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

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