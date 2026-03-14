Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,705 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $287.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $9,767,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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