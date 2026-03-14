Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Holdings Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,359 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.