PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,538 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 402,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,556,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.24 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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