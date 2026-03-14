Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Up 32.5% – Should You Buy?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares rose 32.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.53. Approximately 53,932,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 8,498,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Physiomics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40.

Get Physiomics alerts:

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 89.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.