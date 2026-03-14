PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

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PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PTRB stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

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