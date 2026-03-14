Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Pfizer News Summary

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

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Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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