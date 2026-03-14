Perbak Capital Partners LLP Sells 54,084 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Perbak Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,084 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.3% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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